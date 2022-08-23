GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Asana were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana Trading Down 8.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

ASAN stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

