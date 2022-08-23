GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Haynes International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Trading Down 3.2 %

HAYN stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

