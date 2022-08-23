GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,928 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Kopin worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 27.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 27.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 449,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 96,075 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kopin by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Stock Performance

About Kopin

Kopin stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

