Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,330,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,774,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

DOCU opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

