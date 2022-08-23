Westpac Banking Corp Sells 35,377 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,377 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,623 shares of company stock worth $72,953,850 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Shares of CDNS opened at $184.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

