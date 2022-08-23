Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $270,000 Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,900,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,002,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,557,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

