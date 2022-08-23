Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 129 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $189.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

