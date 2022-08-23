Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 411 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

