2,816 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

