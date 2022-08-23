Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.80% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

