Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Corning by 8.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

