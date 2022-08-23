9,143 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

