Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 9,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 239,195 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 931,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 138,934 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.