National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

