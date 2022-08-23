Profund Advisors LLC Buys 692 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,173,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $75.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

