Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 549,693 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.