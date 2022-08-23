Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $77,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,282 shares of company stock worth $12,316,194. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:MUR opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

