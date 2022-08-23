ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

