M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

