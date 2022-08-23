Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $243.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

