ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,666 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,746,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

