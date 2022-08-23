TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,981 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

NYSE:TT opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

