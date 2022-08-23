TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 369,671 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.