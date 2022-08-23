TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.1 %

RHI opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. CL King decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

