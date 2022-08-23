TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

