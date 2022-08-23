Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ayr Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.48% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,017.81% -229.47% 137.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 165 504 635 34 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ayr Wellness and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 465.26%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 74.14%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -10.30 Ayr Wellness Competitors $266.02 million -$64.76 million -8.32

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of August 11, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 50 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

