TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,310.67 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2,057.20. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.