12,460 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 307,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OXLC opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

