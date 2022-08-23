GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

