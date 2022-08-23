B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 30,297 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 87.7% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 209.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $734,000.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

