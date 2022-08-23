B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,410 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $14,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,659,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000.

BITO opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

