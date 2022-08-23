B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,116,000 after buying an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $4,571,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 39,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $252,496.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 39,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $252,496.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 231,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $1,700,978.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,294 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

