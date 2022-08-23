B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

