B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 414 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQDH opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.49 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.