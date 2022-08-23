B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

