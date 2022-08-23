Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,683 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 784,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 188.68 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

