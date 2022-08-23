B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,853,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

