B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $192,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

