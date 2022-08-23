B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $192,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.26.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.