3,615 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

