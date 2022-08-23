Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,579,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

VKQ stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

