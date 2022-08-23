11,900 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

