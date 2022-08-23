27,000 Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flotek Industries Stock Down 5.6 %
FTK opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
