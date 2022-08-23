iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

