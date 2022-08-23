Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

