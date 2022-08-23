Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $12,470,076. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

