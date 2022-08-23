Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Position Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

