Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,290 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

