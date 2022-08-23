Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $336,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

