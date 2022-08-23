Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $370,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

