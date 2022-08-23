Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV stock opened at $294.83 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.14.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

